Digital Markets Act – Media sector welcomes political agreement on the DMA

The media sector welcomes the political settlement on the DMA proposal

as a big step in the direction of curbing the market dominance of gatekeeper

platforms and restoring competitors.

A broad coalition from the European media sector, together with public and

industrial broadcasters, radios and the press, welcomes the provisional

settlement reached yesterday night on the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

We encourage the European Commission, in collaboration with nationwide

competitors authorities, to help the long-term sustainability of media

companies that depend on gatekeepers to achieve digital audiences. This will, in

flip, foster the flexibility of European shoppers and residents to entry

companies that help the pluralistic circulate of data and artistic

variety in Europe.

We depend on the European Commission to make sure that the obligations foreseen

within the DMA are successfully enforced and abided.

*Grégoire Polad, on behalf of the media coalition, stated*: “*The deal that

was achieved last evening is a historical step towards ensuring fairness

and contestability in digital markets. Targeting the regulation to genuine

gatekeepers is the right approach. This is good for business and

innovation, but also good for democracy as harmful practices by the

gatekeepers will no longer be tolerated, ensuring Europe’s rich and diverse

media can flourish on a more equal footing. Fairness should prevail as a

guiding principle in the DMA and we welcome the co-legislators’ efforts in

this direction. We expect big tech to start complying with the new rules as

soon as possible and we encourage the European Commission to proceed on the

enforcement phase of the regulation*.”

