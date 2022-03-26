Digital Markets Act – Media sector welcomes political agreement on the DMA
The media sector welcomes the political settlement on the DMA proposal
as a big step in the direction of curbing the market dominance of gatekeeper
platforms and restoring competitors.
A broad coalition from the European media sector, together with public and
industrial broadcasters, radios and the press, welcomes the provisional
settlement reached yesterday night on the Digital Markets Act (DMA).
We applaud the establishments for his or her ambition and dedication to seeing the
DMA via, particularly inside such a decent timeframe. The settlement
reached by the co-legislators displays the political imaginative and prescient required to
protect a various, vivid and progressive digital panorama.
We encourage the European Commission, in collaboration with nationwide
competitors authorities, to help the long-term sustainability of media
companies that depend on gatekeepers to achieve digital audiences. This will, in
flip, foster the flexibility of European shoppers and residents to entry
companies that help the pluralistic circulate of data and artistic
variety in Europe.
We depend on the European Commission to make sure that the obligations foreseen
within the DMA are successfully enforced and abided.
*Grégoire Polad, on behalf of the media coalition, stated*: “*The deal that
was achieved last evening is a historical step towards ensuring fairness
and contestability in digital markets. Targeting the regulation to genuine
gatekeepers is the right approach. This is good for business and
innovation, but also good for democracy as harmful practices by the
gatekeepers will no longer be tolerated, ensuring Europe’s rich and diverse
media can flourish on a more equal footing. Fairness should prevail as a
guiding principle in the DMA and we welcome the co-legislators’ efforts in
this direction. We expect big tech to start complying with the new rules as
soon as possible and we encourage the European Commission to proceed on the
enforcement phase of the regulation*.”
