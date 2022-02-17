Digitisation will ignite Ghana’s economic recovery from the pandemic, says Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia 

Over the previous two years, commentators and columnists alike have heralded the emergence of a ‘new normal’ within the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some have reported that the worldwide financial system is retreating from free commerce and innovation to protectionism and stagnation. Others have predicted the demise of cities as workers transfer out to the suburbs or make money working from home – writes Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of Ghana.

There is a normal consensus, nevertheless, that digitisation (the higher use of know-how to unravel societal challenges) shall be important to rectifying the injury of the pandemic.

The Ghanaian authorities, that of H.E President Nana Akufo-Addo, couldn’t agree extra.

We see technological development as a method of securing Ghana’s financial restoration from the pandemic and offering our residents with the talents and alternatives they rightly demand from us.

Whether it’s the brand new ‘e-passport’ we introduced in Montreal this week at a gathering of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), or the know-how being supplied to our faculties, or our proposal for a nationwide ‘e-pharmacy’, this authorities is aware of that digitisation will ship for Ghana.

To begin the method, we have now launched the ‘Ghana Card’, a biometric ID card launched final 12 months that can serve to attach Ghanaians with the companies and assets that they should thrive.

Out of a inhabitants of 31 million, a complete of 14 million Ghanaians have obtained their playing cards so far and this consists of over 85% of adults.

The significance of the cardboard’s uptake can’t be underestimated.

Card holders shall be readily identifiable and subsequently have entry to all authorities companies, whether or not it’s the police, the well being service, or the passport workplace.

They will now not must pay for documentation, fraudulent or in any other case, and can now be related to Ghana’s monetary system, giving them entry to capital and funding.

As such, with an official ID in hand, Ghanaians who as soon as lived on the sting of society are actually related not simply to their fellow residents, however to the establishments and companies that belong to them by proper.

It is these connections that weave the material of our nationwide society, making us one nation, and offering every citizen with the identical privileges and ensures.

As an outward-looking nation, we additionally wish to democratise entry to the surface world, connecting Ghanaians with alternatives throughout the globe.

That’s why our Ghana Card has an e-passport part, permitting Ghanaians secure passage again to Ghana from all airports working beneath the ICAO.

According to ICAO, border management authorities will be capable of verify the veracity of the Ghana Card in lower than 10 seconds, establishing that it has not been altered, cloned, or copied.

In sensible phrases, which means that the related authorities will be capable of confirm the id of Ghanaian passport holders quicker and extra successfully.

In the not-too-distant future, we count on that digital visas shall be issued beneath ICAO 2.0 and different future protocols. When this begins, digital visas could possibly be issued on the Ghanacard.

The e-passport additionally signifies that the Ghanaian diaspora will now not want a visa to re-enter the nation, incentivising them to spend extra time right here, to the advantage of each our society and financial system.

While Ghanaians ought to at all times journey with their bodily passport, our residents can now be secure within the data that if they’re going through difficulties overseas, their Ghana Card will easy their journey residence.

In this sense, the cardboard is like an insurance coverage coverage, however one that’s free – a terrific rarity certainly.

Beyond international journey, the Ghana Card’s reputation is defined by our residents having rightly related elevated digitisation with elevated prosperity.

Ghanaians are formidable: they need to have the ability to take out a mortgage to start out a brand new enterprise, they wish to journey for work, they need and want official documentation, whether or not it’s to drive a taxi, begin a restaurant, or construct a house.

Digitisation permits the fulfilment of those private ambitions, and it’ll strengthen the material of our society too.

Take this authorities’s One Teacher – One Laptop programme, the place 4,500 laptops have been distributed to highschool academics across the nation. Or research our plans for a nationwide e-pharmacy, which is able to give Ghanaians entry to the medicines they want, irrespective of the place they stay.

The main position of presidency is to maintain its individuals secure and supply them with financial alternative and digitisation does each.

I imagine that the pandemic and its fallout have made a number one position for presidency extra vital than ever.

From the African continent to the United Kingdom and US, debt and inflation have soared, and cash is tight.

While the media is pessimistic and recommendation from commentators largely quantities to ‘wait and see’, this authorities has as an alternative determined to take a proactive strategy, specifically fusing our digitisation agenda with the constructing blocks of Ghanaian society.

Security. Education. Healthcare. Access to the surface world.

Ghana, and certainly each nation, must get these items proper to recuperate from the injury of the pandemic and to get by way of the now seemingly locked door to financial prosperity.

I firmly imagine that the digitisation agenda is the important thing that matches the lock and we Ghanaians commend it to our buddies and allies world wide.

