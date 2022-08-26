Diljit Dosanjh demands justice for Sidhu Moose Wala, see Punjabi singer’s stirring post

Image Source : INSTA/DILJITDOSANJH, SIDHU_MOOSEWALA Diljit Dosanjh calls for justice for Sidhu Moose Wala

Diljit Dosanjh has sought justice for the late singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, supporting the trigger backed by the late singer’s household and followers. Diljit, a detailed buddy of the late musician, lately took to his social media in search of justice for him and elevating consciousness a few candle march that was held on Thursday in Punjab’s Mansa district.

People from all throughout Punjab took half within the candle march and paid their respects to the late artist. Some individuals participated in Mansa, whereas others held candle marches in their very own cities, as requested by the household, for many who have been unable to hitch us in Mansa for the Candle March to take action in their very own neighborhoods, cities, or localities. Just after the candle march, Diljit took to his social media and shared an image of the late singer. The publish learn “Justice for Sidhu Moose wala”. He additionally positioned a candle on his publish to symbolize the candle march.

Earlier, Diljit paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala at his Vancouver live performance. While the singer was acting on stage, the background learn “This show is dedicated to our brothers”. Videos of the live performance went viral on the web wherein the Honsla Rakh actor was seen singing particular tracks within the beloved reminiscence of Sidhu Moose Wala. Diljit additionally paid respect to the late kabaddi participant Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu along with his efficiency in addition to delivered a speech wherein he known as for unity among the many Punjabi group.

The Punjabi singer’s heartfelt gesture left netizens emotional, and everybody praised him for such a heartwarming deed. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the video from the occasion with the caption “One love.”

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot lifeless by attackers in Punjab’s Mansa district. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police eliminated his safety, together with 424 others. The authorities detained 4 individuals within the homicide case.

The incident left the nation in shock, with netizens in search of justice for the Punjabi singer.

