Dimensity 1300 is the new Snapdragon 778G SLAYER! Just look at its specs

Dimensity 1300 is now official as MediaTek’s new excessive efficiency chipset. Here are all the main points.

Dimensity 1300 has simply been introduced! MediaTek has simply unveiled the successor to final 12 months’s common Dimensity 1200 chipset. This chipset is predicted to supply a gentle efficiency improve over its predecessor and needs to be in keeping with the Snapdragon 778G chipset that powers a majority of Android midrange smartphones. MediaTek is but to announce which telephones can be getting the chipset first however rumours counsel a OnePlus machine getting it earlier than anybody else.

The Dimensity 1300 relies on TSMC’s 6nm fabrication course of and options an octa-core processor, comprising of the identical 1+3+4 configuration. The Ultra Cortex-A78 core is working at 3GHz whereas the conventional efficiency cores are working at 2.6GHz. The 4 environment friendly Cortex-A55 cores are working at 2GHz. MediaTek is utilizing a 9-core Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, which ought to supply improved efficiency.

Dimensity 1300 is right here

MediaTek says that the Dimensity 1300 can assist as much as 168Hz refresh charge FHD+ show. The chip can assist as much as 16GB of LpDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The ISP can assist as much as 200MP decision digital camera sensor and might do 4K HDR movies as nicely. And in fact, it helps 5G networks.

“The Dimensity 1300 boosts AI benchmark scores from the six-core APU 3.0 by up to 10%, giving greater capacity for AI tasks. The MediaTek APU 3.0 features an advanced multi-tasking scheduler to maximize performance and efficiency while handling a wide range of simultaneous tasks,” says MediaTek.

“MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 provides a comprehensive suite of gaming-related optimizations such as exclusive AI-VRS, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0, plus wireless earbud latency improvements from Bluetooth LE Audio technology with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio,” provides MediaTek.

And like final 12 months, MediaTek has opened it up for producers to customize the chip to their particular wants. “Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture allows device makers to create unmatched 5G smartphones that truly stand out,” says the press launch.

While the Dimensity 1300 breaks cowl, there are reviews of the Dimensity 8000 sequence chips making to international markets, together with India within the new Xiaomi 12 sequence units. Additionally, there have been reviews of Samsung contemplating MediaTek chips for its upcoming Galaxy S22 FE in addition to Galaxy S23 sequence units throughout a number of Asian markets in a bid to maintain the costs low.