Dinamo Zagreb show faith in Indian duo, sign year-long contracts | Football News – Times of India

PANAJI: India’s girls footballers are going locations. After Manisha Kalyan joined Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus and Dangmei Grace moved to Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf, two extra Indian footballers — Soumya Guguloth and Jyoti Chouhan – have made it to international shores, this time signing year-long contracts with ZNK Dinamo Zagreb , the ladies’s crew of Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.“I’m satisfied (with the signings),” stated head coach Marija Damjanovic.Soumya, 21, and Jyoti, 23, have been among the many dozen-odd gamers who took half within the Women In Sports’ elite trials held in Kolkata in June. The gamers have been assessed by coaches from 5 worldwide golf equipment. The Croatian giants have been the primary to supply them prolonged trial the place they have been put by way of the paces and examined alongside one of the best expertise from the nation.

“The weather was difficult at first, but we were always confident of making it,” stated Soumya, at the moment with the nationwide crew camp in Pune, making ready for the SAFF Women’s Championship.

“This is a dream come true for me, personally. I’ve always dreamt of following in the footsteps of my idol Bala Devi (who played for Rangers in Scotland). She is an inspiration.”

Soumya, a winger, was fast off the blocks in Croatia, incomes massive factors throughout the health exams.