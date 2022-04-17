DINE AND DASH:Three women ate at restaurant, left without paying, police said

The Memphis Police Department is trying to find three girls after they dined and dashed at a restaurant.

Police responded to a theft name within the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.

The three girls ate meals and drank alcoholic drinks within the restaurant, then walked out with out paying, based on police.

MPD stated the ladies then received inside a more moderen blue mannequin convertible Mini Cooper with a rally stripe on the hood.

The automotive had unknown new version TN tags, police stated.

No arrests have been made at this level. This is an ongoing investigation.

Investigators want your assist in figuring out the suspects accountable.

Anyone with details about this incident ought to name Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You might be given a secret ID quantity, and your identification will stay fully nameless.

