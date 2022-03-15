Dine Like “Malikas” And Enjoy Authentic Old Delhi Flavors At Crowne Plaza Okhla’s “Dilli 6” Food Festival

As Delhites, we all know that previous Delhi is the epitome of excellent meals! Just strolling previous the lanes of Purani Dilli exposes us to a vibrant number of delicacies that we will not assist however crave. Thanks to the pandemic, it has been ages since foodies have been in a position to get pleasure from these genuine dishes with out having to fret about hygiene or well being. But not anymore! The meals pageant organized by Crowne Plaza Okhla, New Delhi, goals to supply us with the wealthy flavors of Purani Dilli with an aesthetic twist! Khansamas from Chandni Chowk have been specifically introduced by the workforce at Crowne Plaza Okhla to curate an genuine delicacies for Delhi foodies, holding hygiene in thoughts!

The twelfth version of their pageant is named “Dilli 6” in honor of bringing Old Delhi delicacies to the institution. We had the pleasure of attending this pageant and the royal affair not solely impressed our tastebuds but additionally supplied an expertise that one would always remember! The theme of the pageant was “Noor-E-Khawateen” (Radiance of Womenkind) and honored the boss girls of the royal period. The décor of the pageant was an embodiment of three iconic ladies leaders – Begum Nur Jahan, Princess Jahanara and Empress Razia Sultan. As the theme was to dine like “malikas”, the lavish unfold was meant to be match for royalty! Chuski, chaat, tikka, pakode, you identify a basic Old Delhi snack and the pageant had a nook devoted to it.

We began our royal meal with some scrumptious tikkas. There was no dearth of selection for us to get pleasure from! We had the enjoyment of consuming the creamiest malai tikkas, juicy hen tikka, mouth-melting mushroom tikka and masaledaar bhutta search kebab. From the “B-Tech Chaat Corner” we ate dahi bhalle and gol gapas and the style of the chaat was to die for! But we could not cease there! How might we with out indulging into chole kulche, kalmi vada and aloo tikkis.

After consuming our hearts out, we determined to maneuver to the primary course and the scrumptious selection had us awe-struck. So a lot so we did not know the place to start out. Little by little, we tried all of it – biryanis, kormas, niharis, sheermal – and every tasted higher than the opposite. We undoubtedly do advocate you to strive Jahangiri mutton qorma, the tender mutton is cooked in such flavourful spices that we could not cease ourselves from having fun with even to 3rd serving.

For dessert, we have been extraordinarily delighted to search out daulat ki chaat on the menu. This winter dessert can solely be present in Chandni Chowk! But that was not the one dessert to strive, there was Karachi halwa, sohan halwa, habshi halwa, phirni, jalebis and extra. We wrapped our meal with some ice-cold chuskis and refreshing paans.

So, in case you have been craving genuine Old Delhi meals, then Crowne Plaza Okhla’s “Dilli 6” pageant is the place it is best to head. The bonus of this pageant is that they’ve a fortuneteller sitting at its entrance, so you may find out about your future and get the royal therapy in a single place!