Diner owner gushes over pal Ben Affleck ahead of star’s wedding: ‘He’s loving’

Ben Affleck’s favourite chef in Georgia has but to satisfy the star’s new bride, Jennifer Lopez, however he wished the newlyweds effectively Saturday.

“I just pray and hope that they will be together for many more wonderful years,” stated Jerome Brown, 74, proprietor of the Old School Diner in Townsend, GA, the place he claims Affleck recurrently chows down on his fried rooster, Creole shrimp and strawberry key-lime cheesecake.

“He just likes everything I do,” stated Brown, who has owned the diner since 2005, two years after Affleck purchased his sprawling plantation-style dwelling in close by Riceboro. “He’s in and out. Sometimes he might hang out in the kitchen with me. He’s loving, giving,” Brown instructed The Post. “He’s devoted human being. He’s very humble.”

Jerome Brown claims that the “Gone Girl” actor recurrently visits his diner.

Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in Vegas on July 16. Rich Fury/WireImage

Brown instructed The Post that Affleck will typically even hand around in the Old School Diner kitchen. BACKGRID

Affleck is so enamored of Brown’s diner that he filmed his 2010 crime thriller “The Town” within the restaurant, the place he additionally recurrently visited with Brown’s late spouse, Loretta. There are a number of pictures of Affleck within the seafood restaurant, together with one with Brown.

Brown stated that he spoke to Hollywood actor Rob Lowe lately, who he stated is among the many star-studded friends on the town for the lavish three-day wedding ceremony.