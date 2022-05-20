Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella Cling On As Sri Lanka Draw Bangladesh Test | Cricket News

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka drew the primary Test in Chittagong on Thursday after Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella held on for the guests in a significant seventh-wicket stand. On the fifth and closing day the 2 groups settled on a draw 45 minutes earlier than the scheduled shut of play with Sri Lanka on 260-6 of their second innings. Dickwella was unbeaten on 61 alongside Chandimal on 39 not out on the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Hosts Bangladesh made 465 of their first innings in reply to Sri Lanka’s 397 as Tamim Iqbal (133) and Mushfiqur Rahim (105) performed starring roles.

Angelo Mathews hit 199 to type the spine of the Sri Lankan first innings and Nayeem Hasan claimed 6-105 for Bangladesh.

On Thursday left-arm spin duo Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan had given Bangladesh hope of victory with early strikes, earlier than Chandimal and Dickwella thwarted the house facet.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne made 52 off 138 balls earlier than he gave a catch to his counterpart Mominul Haque at midwicket off Taijul.

Shakib quickly had Dhananjaya de Silva out for 33 off 60 balls as Mushfiqur Rahim took the catch, additionally at midwicket, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 161-6.

Dickwella swept the following ball excessive however Taijul may solely handle to get a finger on it at sq. leg. After the scare, he and Chandimal then dug in on the crease earlier than and after the tea break.

Taijul struck twice within the morning session after Sri Lanka began aggressively, resuming on 39-2.

Taijul bowled Kusal Mendis for 48 after which eliminated first-innings centurion Mathews for a duck, caught and bowled.

Promoted

Taijul was the choose of the bowlers with innings figures of 4-82.

Bangladesh have been one bowler brief on the fifth day after paceman Shoriful Islam was dominated out of the two-Test collection following a blow he obtained on his hand whereas batting on Wednesday.