Dinesh Karthik Recalls What MS Dhoni “Clearly” Said About Split Captaincy In India | Cricket News

With lower than every week to go for the India vs West Indies ODI collection which will even mark the start of Rohit Sharma’s journey as a full-time captain in limited-overs cricket, there’s nonetheless no readability on who will take over India’s Test mantle after Virat Kohli determined to step down as skipper final month. Sharing his ideas on the topic, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik mentioned he cannot touch upon the explanations behind Kohli’s sudden choice to give up as Test captain however he recalled MS Dhoni “clearly saying” it’s “hard” to have break up captaincy in Indian cricket. “I remember MS Dhoni saying very clearly that India as a cricketing nation is very hard to have split captaincy,” Karthik told news agency ANI.

Rohit Sharma is the designated vice-captain in Tests, which makes him one of the frontrunners to become an all-format captain but there is a school of thought that believes someone like a KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant can be given the responsibility in the longest format while Rohit continues to lead in white-ball cricket.

Kohli decided to step down a day after India lost the three-match Test to South Africa 1-2 despite winning the first Test comfortably.

Karthik said he is aware of the efforts that Kohli puts before each match.

“It is unfair for me to reply this query as a result of solely Virat is aware of why he took that call to step down as captain and I’m positive he has a great cause behind it. He has led India so properly and he has taken the Test crew to a really robust place. As an individual who has been a part of the crew and has performed underneath him, I do know the quantity of effort he places in each time he goes out to the sector,” Karthik added.

Karthik, who last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, said he hopes Kohli looks back at his captaincy tenure as a very successful one.

“He provides it every little thing he has. It has been a terrific pleasure for me to have been a part of that journey, he has been one of many prime captains for India in Test cricket, I hope when he turns again, he seems in any respect the nice recollections and the great recollections and he has a great time serious about the success he has had because the captain,” added the 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batter.