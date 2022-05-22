Dinesh Karthik returns to T20I side for South Africa series; Pujara named in squad for rescheduled England Test – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The India squads for the rescheduled fifth Test in opposition to England and the house T20Is in opposition to South Africa have been introduced on Sunday, with the selectors recalling Cheteshwar Pujara for Test and Dinesh Karthik for the T20Is respectively.

Uncapped Umran Malik has additionally been named within the T20I squad after impressing for SRH within the ongoing IPL 2022.

Ajinkya Rahane stays an absentee from the Test aspect.

Dinesh Karthik final performed a T20I for India in opposition to Australia in 2019. He has been chosen on the again of an excellent run within the IPL, having scored 287 runs from 14 matches.

Pujara was dropped from the Test squad in opposition to Sri Lanka, however finds his place once more after a profitable stint with Sussex within the English County Championship. He’s scored two double centuries and two centuries for Sussex.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Paytm T20I residence collection in opposition to South Africa.

“The selection committee has also named India’s 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1,” BCCI stated in a press launch.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

India’s T20I squad for South Africa: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

