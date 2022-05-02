Dior hosts runway show in South Korea for the first time

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Dior hosted a trend present in South Korea for the very first time on Saturday, presenting its newest assortment to a star-studded viewers in Seoul.

The French trend large reworked the distinguished Ewha Womans University right into a runway, sending skate boarders down a sloping central ramp earlier than fashions appeared in waves of yellow plaid, sheer tulle and pleated outerwear. The model can be partnering with the college as a part of its Women@Dior mentorship and training program.

Overseen by Dior’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri , the label’s Fall 2022 womenwear assortment put a up to date spin on uniforms. Looks have been typically accomplished with blouses and neckties, whereas brief skirts and biker shorts contributed to what the model described in a press launch as “punk overtones.”

Models posing in Dior’s newest assortment. Credit: Choi Na Rang/Dior

Among the celebrities in attendance was Blackpink singer Jisoo, who has been a worldwide ambassador for Dior since final yr. The Okay-pop star was joined on the occasion by numerous different stars, together with determine skater Kim Yuna and Korean American rapper Jay Park.

The present alerts South Korea’s growing significance to the French trend home, which described the weekend’s occasion as “unprecedented.” In a press release previous to the present, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, Pietro Beccari, mentioned that the label is “forging new powerful ties” with the nation.

Blackpink’s Jisoo was certainly one of a number of celebrities in attendance. Credit: Myunggu Han/Dior/Getty Images

Dior’s web site lists virtually 25 boutiques throughout South Korea, together with seven in Seoul’s unique Gangnam district. Its flagship retailer, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Christian de Portzamparc, opened within the capital in 2015.

On Sunday, shortly after the present, the label opened a large new idea retailer within the capital’s stylish Seongsu-dong neighborhood. Inspired by the model’s Paris headquarters, the sprawling open-air boutique includes a backyard and lounge, with furnishings by numerous Korean designers.

Luxury powerhouse

Dior just isn’t the primary European trend home to stage occasions in South Korea as different Asian locations — China, most notably — show tough to function in amid Covid-19 restrictions. Louis Vuitton, as an illustration, introduced its males’s fall-winter 2021 assortment at an artwork house outdoors Seoul. One of the final reveals overseen by the label’s late artistic director Virgil Abloh, it featured Okay-pop mega-band BTS, which had signed as Louis Vuitton ambassadors earlier within the yr.

A glance from Dior’s Fall 2022 assortment. Credit: Dior

The present put a punkish twist on the theme of uniforms. Credit: Dior

Several different labels have appeared to nominate South Korean stars as model ambassadors, with Gucci, Loewe, Givenchy, Chanel, Prada and Alexander McQueen amongst these to enroll Okay-pop singers, film stars or each lately.

Jisoo’s Blackpink bandmates have all partnered with main luxurious manufacturers, with Rosé the face of Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co., Lisa representing Celine and Bulgari and Jennie working with Chanel and Calvin Klein. Louis Vuitton’s womenswear division is in the meantime working with “Squid Game” star Ho-yeon Jung.

While many Asian markets are nonetheless recovering from the influence of the pandemic, luxurious spending in South Korea has bounced back to 2019 ranges, in response to consulting agency Bain & Company. The agency’s 2021 Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study famous that Korean consumers selecting to purchase at residence fairly than abroad has “more than compensated for the lack of tourism” within the nation.