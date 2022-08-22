Diorites too good for Boulder in GFLW clash

Mines Rovers’ huge enchancment within the Goldfields Football League’s girls’s competitors has earned them a double-chance within the upcoming finals.

The Diorites completed the qualifiers in second place after grabbing a sixth win at Boulder’s expense on Saturday night time at Digger Daws Oval, 4.9 (33) to 1.1 (7).

Chanelle Halligan led the best way with two objectives, with singles to Aleica Sambo and Jada Hansen.

Camera Icon Boulder’s Nelly Bumpu. Credit: Carwyn Monck / Kalgoorlie Miner

The consequence put the blue-and-whites two video games and proportion away from the third-placed Tigers, forward of the primary spherical of finals on September 3-4.

Kalgoorlie and Mines Rovers have been because of conflict this weekend to complete the qualifiers.

But the match was introduced ahead to August 11 when the Roos notched a decisive win, giving all GFLW golf equipment a bye this weekend.

Last season, Mines Rovers’ eight video games produced one win and a draw.

Boulder, who meet Railways within the first semifinal, have been inaugural GFLW premiers final 12 months.

But they’ve been closely affected in 2022 by participant losses and accidents.

“From the 30-odd girls who started the season, we’re essentially down to 24 or 25 and it’s hard to know whose going to be available week-to-week,” Boulder coach Danny Hayes stated.

“Hopefully we can get that number up to at least 22 (for the first semi-final).

“But it (the bye) actually helps us, as far as a couple of girls who’ve been unavailable due to work with some time now to possibly rearrange those schedules.”

Boulder’s Paris Ulijin has been sidelined by harm, however might be again for the finals.

“She’s one of our main players, but unfortunately has missed most of the season,” Hayes stated.

“Paris sustained a fairly serious back injury that she needed surgery for and has been out this time around for about five weeks.

“But she’s doing her best to get right for it (the first semifinal) and our biggest battle has been kicking goals (because) the players we’ve had to put up there aren’t recognised forwards.

“We weren’t winning enough footy (against Mines Rovers) when we went forward, that was the simple fact.

“Our midfield was quite good, but we just weren’t solid enough up forward.”