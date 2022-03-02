Diplomacy, dialogue way to respond to crisis in Ukraine, says SA’s ambassador to UN | News24

South Africa’s everlasting consultant to the UN, Mathu Joyini, informed an emergency sitting of the UN’s General Assembly diplomacy and dialogue have been the way in which to reply to the disaster in Ukraine.

She stated there was an pressing must reform the UN Security Council.

Joyini added South Africa endorsed the assertion issued by the African Union expressing concern over the remedy of African nationals at Ukraine’s borders.

South Africa’s everlasting consultant to the UN, Mathu Joyini, says the nation is “deeply concerned” in regards to the escalation of the battle in Ukraine and the way in which ahead was by way of diplomacy and dialogue.

Joyini informed an emergency sitting of the UN’s General Assembly on Tuesday evening South Africa welcomed the talks between Ukraine and Russia.

“We hope that these discussions will lead to a diplomatic solution that will result in a sustainable political solution.

“South Africa is of the view that this battle will end in pointless human struggling and destruction with world ramifications.

Mathu Joyini, South Africa’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations speaks on the Russia-Ukraine battle on the General Assembly emergency particular session in New York. AFP Andrea Renault

“In situations of conflict, the most vulnerable tend to suffer the most during and post the conflict,” she stated.

Joyini added it was regrettable the battle would delay the world’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the final two weeks was a reminder there was an pressing must reform the UN Security Council.

“We need a council free from the legacy of the Cold War, so that it can genuinely be the space where the community of nations come together to resolve conflict and build a more just and peaceful world.

“The state of affairs in Ukraine shouldn’t be allowed to have an effect on negatively on the work by the UN.”

She also took aim at the UN for failing to give similar attention to other long-standing conflicts around the world.

Joyini said:

We note with concern that not all situations of conflict have received the same attention. While there is this situation in Ukraine, long-standing conflicts the Security Council was seized with continue without resolution.

“It is critical that we dedicate equal consideration to different long-standing conflicts the place the UN Charter and human rights are being violated.

“We also believe the good offices of the UN Secretary General could make a positive contribution in finding a lasting solution to this conflict and should be utilised.”

“… some of whom are not allowed to cross and move to safety. We urge European countries to take steps to resolve this situation as all people have the right to cross international borders during times of conflict.”

