‘Diplomacy not about just one visit’ – US deputy Secretary of State’s pledge to engage more with Africa | News24

Over 600 US companies function in South Africa and make use of over 200 000 South Africans.

The US is to offer Angola with greater than $25 million in new assets beneath the Global VAX initiative.

The US was impressed by Gabon’s wildlife conservation mission.

From assembly enterprise leaders and entrepreneurs in South Africa, and launching the Global Vaccination initiative in partnership with the Angolan authorities, to discussing local weather change in Gabon, US deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, ended her inaugural African tour on Friday.

At the tip of the tour, as she left for France, Sherman advised journalists that, “diplomacy is not about just one visit” as she promised extra engagements with African governments have been deliberate.

South Africa

In South Africa, she visited Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria with the spotlight of her go to being the assembly with US-linked enterprise leaders and entrepreneurs.

“I met with business leaders and entrepreneurs, including at Nike Soweto, to discuss deepening our trade and investment relationship with South Africa.

“… we wish to do extra to strengthen our financial relationship and our assist for the younger inhabitants of South Africa in search of a future, in search of a job,” she said.

She also noted that over 600 US businesses operated in South Africa and employed over 200 000 South Africans.

Sherman also met Roegchanda Pascoe, the woman who braved death threats while trying to ease the gang violence plaguing the Cape Flats.

Last month, Pascoe won the 2022 International Women of Courage Awards for demonstrating her exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity, and equality.

Sherman delivered the award to Pascoe in person.

WATCH | Cape Flats activist ‘overwhelmed’ after receiving prestigious International Woman of Courage Award

Diplomatic meetings were held with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and her deputy Alvin Botes.

They spoke about trade, investment, and their shared commitment to fighting against climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, and, “regional points and world problems with peace and safety, because the United States, considers South Africa not only a regional chief, however a worldwide one”.

Angola

In Angola, Sherman launched the Global Vaccination initiative also known as the Global VAX initiative in partnership with the Angolan government.

Through the initiative, “the United States can be offering greater than $25 million in new assets”, she said.

Her high-level meetings were with Angolan President João Laurenço, Foreign Minister Tete Antonio, and Minister of State General Francisco Pereira Furtado.

“We mentioned all we’re doing to deepen cooperation between the United States and Angola, on every part from maritime safety to renewable power to public well being and to additional enhance transparency in Angola’s enterprise sector and assist improve US funding,” she said.

Gabon

On her last leg, on Friday, she met Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba and Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo to, “focus on our strategic partnership and shut collaboration on local weather change and environmental conservation”.

She later met Defence Minister Félicité Ongouori Ngoubili to discuss and deepen the security relationship.

But her top priority in Gabon was on the country’s wildlife conservation initiatives.

“Over 80 % of Gabon’s territory is made up of forests, and over 10 % of the nation has been put aside as nationwide parks, and I wish to acknowledge and applaud Gabon’s management on conservation – not simply in Africa, however globally,” she said.

She noted that in all the three countries, “we additionally mentioned Russia’s conflict in Ukraine… African voices matter with regards to Ukraine”.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.