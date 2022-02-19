Diplomacy onus lies with Moscow: Kamala Harris – Times of India

World

NEW YORK: US vice-president Kamala Harris on Friday heralded Nato unity in the course of the escalating Ukraine disaster and warned Russia that the US and Western allies stood prepared to reply with robust sanctions if President Putin strikes ahead with an invasion.
“We remain open to diplomacy. The onus is on Russia at this point, to demonstrate that it is serious in that regard,” Harris mentioned at Munich Security Conference. Meanwhile, at a information convention in Moscow, Putin mentioned Russia wanted to work on growing its financial sovereignty. He mentioned the West would at all times discover a pretext to impose sanctions.





