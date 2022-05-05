Diplomat William Turton discusses business & investment opportunities in Guatemala

For our newest Industry Expert Q&A, Douwe Westerveld had the pleasure to attach with William Turton Furlan, industrial counselor on the Embassy of Guatemala within the Netherlands, who spoke about enterprise and funding alternatives within the Central American nation.

William Turton Furlan

For anybody contemplating doing enterprise in Guatemala, his insights may very well be of nice curiosity.

William studied International Relations on the Rafael Landivar University in Guatemala City and later accomplished a number of coaching programmes targeted on financial diplomacy and commerce.

He began his profession on the KOTRA – Korea Trade Invesment Promotion Agency, primarily based on the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Guatemala, the place he labored as a commerce marketing consultant.

In 2019, he joined the Guatemalan diplomatic corps and was despatched to The Hague within the Netherlands, the place he has been serving as a commerce counsellor within the Embassy of Guatemala to The Kingdom of The Netherlands.

What have been the results of the COVID-19 pandemic on the efficiency of the economic system of Guatemala and the way is it performing in the intervening time?

Just like the remainder of the areas and the world, the results of the pandemic have been exhausting on the nation. We’ve additionally been in levels of confinement, however issues are getting higher with the vaccination programmes. This can also be the case by way of financial restoration. Last yr, 2021, our economic system skilled a development of seven.5% which is among the many highest within the area in addition to worldwide.

This is a side that we wish to preserve for the nation, as sustainable development is excessive on the agenda of our authorities and President Giammattei. This is exemplified by the truth that sustainable financial development has been one of many elementary pillars of the present presidency, which was essential to the institution of an efficient nationwide COVID restoration plan.

In a mark of the success of its pursuit of sustainable financial development, the Guatemalan authorities established a objective of reaching USD 1.2 billion in international direct funding (FDI) throughout 2021, however ended up reporting more than USD 3 billion, a determine triple that seen the earlier yr. Consequently, we are able to state that the nationwide economic system, in addition to investments and GDP, are doing fairly nicely after the pandemic.

Foreign funding in Guatemala spiked in 2021

Prior to the pandemic, how had the efficiency of the nationwide economic system been?

The financial development of Guatemala has been good over the previous 5 years, exemplified by sustained development witnessed throughout this era. For instance, in 2020, in the course of the pandemic, our economic system skilled a development of three.5% in response to the Guatemalan Central Bank. Also, in the course of the worldwide monetary disaster, the economic system nonetheless achieved some development, whereas many world wide suffered severely.

The power and resilience of the Guatemalan economic system are are due partly to the truth that Guatemala possesses sturdy macroeconomic tenets, equivalent to a steady change fee, steady inflation charges, and a degree public debt that’s manageable for the Central Bank.

What makes Guatemala such prospect for enterprise and funding?

The first issue that I wish to emphasize is our macroeconomic stability, which is of nice significance for potential buyers. Additionally, talking about Guatemala within the gentle of the remainder of Central America, presently, 4 out of 10 merchandise popping out of the area are made in Guatemala, and the nation represents 38.9% of the sub-region’s estimated financial participation. This signifies that we now have a well-established and productive industrial sector in comparison with the remainder of the nations. This additionally exemplifies the belief that our economic system enjoys.

Additionally, Guatemala serves as a logistical platform for the area, because of the geography of the nation, which compares favourably to different nations within the area in a lot of methods. We are very near the US market, which is the most important market on this planet. Moreover, we’re subsequent to the Mexican market, which, after the Brazilian market, is the second-largest economic system in Latin America. The European Union can also be inside attain, by means of the European Union- Central American Association Agreement (EU-CAAA).

This direct entry to a various vary of main markets makes Guatemala a very fascinating prospect for buyers. However, it is usually value mentioning that Guatemala is acknowledged for its ease of doing enterprise, with company formation in Guatemala typically accomplished in between one and three weeks, and the method typically costing between USD 500 and USD 700 — which within reason priced by any customary.

The incontrovertible fact that beginning an organization in Guatemala is so simple and comparatively cheap is a main instance of how our authorities is dedicated to making a local weather of accessibility and lodging for funding and companies.

What are the most important untapped funding alternatives in Guatemala proper now?

We have a variety of sectors that present nice potential. First, I can check with the textile business, with sturdy fiscal incentives schemes. On the opposite hand, the expert labor drive, optimum studying curve and an built-in cluster of greater than 270 totally different suppliers make the attire and textile sector enticing for brand spanking new buyers.

Guatemala’s name middle business is rising

Beyond that, proper now our nation is changing into more and more established in additional refined sectors. They embody the pharmaceutical sector, with specific emphasis on the manufacturing of medical units. Others embody enterprise course of outsourcing and name facilities (BPO) and knowledge know-how outsourcing (ITO) associated to the software program sector. Guatemala is a viable vacation spot for international corporations targeted on these industries, thanks partly to good infrastructure, excessive English proficiency ranges, and the provision of highly-skilled employees.

But there are additionally many alternatives to be seized in sectors which were extra conventional locations for funding in Guatemala, such because the agricultural sector, particularly these associated to espresso, recent fruit and veggies. Additionally, the manufacturing of plastics, rubber, and electronics are nicely established industries with room for vital development.

Being primarily based within the Netherlands, I might add that agriculture, flowers, foliage and ornamentals, in addition to software program growing and outsourcing actions are additionally of specific curiosity to Dutch buyers, provided that the Netherlands is the second-biggest agricultural exporter on this planet, a referent within the flowers and decorative business, and is among the most essential tech hubs and builders worldwide.

What would you say to corporations contemplating nearshoring to Latin America to encourage them to have a look at Guatemala?

I might say that Guatemala is an ideal vacation spot for nearshoring. Due to our established and extremely expert workforce in, for instance, the software program business, Guatemala possesses the suitable individuals and amenities to fulfill the wants of virtually any firm searching for to relocate its operations to the area.

When you add to that our strategic location, with the US and Mexico so shut, and the infrastructure in place to simply arrive to these and different markets, Guatemala turns into an much more fascinating prospect to buyers.

Also, provided that nearshoring generates international direct funding (FDI), which is of appreciable significance to our economic system, the Guatemalan authorities tries to create an setting that accommodates this observe, and can proceed to offer as a lot help to these kind of new buyers as doable for the foreseeable future. Meaning that whenever you select Guatemala, you select a rustic that’s open for enterprise and wanting to do what it could to help those that select us.

International commerce is commonly an essential side of doing enterprise, so what does Guatemala provide on this respect?

Guatemala has greater than 20 bilateral funding treaties everywhere in the world, and likewise has agreements with large Latin American economies equivalent to Mexico and Colombia. During the interval 2008 to 2020, these two nations collectively accounted for greater than 10% of Guatemala’s GDP, demonstrating how essential these treaties are for my nation.

Because we now have so many FTAs in place, Guatemala is extremely nicely related and gives a variety of economic advantages to buyers and companies primarily based in our nation and doing enterprise with any of these markets.

Moreover, because of the exhausting work we now have been a part of in growing the Central American Association Agreement, doing enterprise round this sub-region, which has witnessed vital development this century, additionally gives a variety of benefits on the subject of doing enterprise, together with ease of motion between and entry to the opposite markets in Central America.

