Dirco hit with another legal blow over its controversial R50m donation to struggling Cuba | News24

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has suffered one other defeat within the courts over its controversial R50 million donation to Cuba.

In an order revealed on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court dismissed Dirco’s software for direct entry to attraction the order by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which interdicted the federal government and the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (ARF) from continuing with humanitarian help to Cuba by means of the fund.

Dirco utilized for direct entry to the Constitutional Court to attraction towards the order whereas concurrently petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal for direct entry.

According to Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela, the choice of the latter remains to be awaited.

In an announcement, Monyela mentioned the authorized proceedings within the overview software towards the choice to offer humanitarian help is constant within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

“In its order, the Constitutional Court did not pronounce itself on the merits of the case, as it was dealing with the application for direct access, which is a procedural matter. The Constitutional Court made it clear in its order that it will not hear the matter at this stage of the process, with the result that the matter should first be ventilated and heard in a different court,” he mentioned.

Previously, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor mentioned Cuba confronted persistent meals, gas, medication and electrical energy shortages.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned well being objects, and never cash, could be donated to Cuba.

ARF, which is positioned throughout the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and legally constituted to implement humanitarian help of this nature, is coordinating the mission.

Meanwhile, Monyela mentioned any suggestion that the order given by the Constitutional Court is a “victory” within the case is faulty.

“The substantive matters relating to the review are still to be addressed in the high court process, which is currently ongoing, and all legal routes remain available to the government, including to appeal the matter in the Constitutional Court once the legal proceedings have taken their course,” he mentioned.