‘Dire Error In Judgement’: Dartmouth 11-Year-Old Burned After Gas Can Thrown Onto Campfire Explodes

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – An 11-year-old was burned Saturday night time when a gasoline can exploded at a camp fireplace in Dartmouth.

It occurred round 9:20 p.m. at a house on Collins Corner Road.

Dartmouth Police mentioned the kid suffered a number of burns whereas standing close to the fireplace when the gasoline container they threw into the fireplace exploded.

The youngster’s accidents will not be thought of life threatening. They have been transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for remedy.

“We are all very relieved that the incident did not turn out much worse, and we certainly hope that others can learn from this dire error in judgment,” Police Chief Brian Levesque mentioned.