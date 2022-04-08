Direct Perth to Bali flights resume, but the island is not as tourists will remember

Direct flights between Perth and Bali resumed on Friday morning, with Jetstar carrying the primary plane-load of West Australians to the favored vacation island for the primary time in two years.

Before the pandemic, Bali was Western Australia’s hottest worldwide vacation spot, and third hottest vacation spot total, with 63 flights every week touchdown at Denpasar Airport in 2018.

During that point 9 flights have been leaving Perth for Bali every day, transporting 1200 travellers.

From Friday, Jetstar will resume one return flight a day.