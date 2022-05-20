Dirk Nannes Recalls Netherlands’ Historic 2009 T20 World Cup Win Vs England, Says “Had No Idea About National Anthem” | Cricket News

One of the few cricketers to characterize a number of worldwide groups, Dirk Nannes has had the honour to characterize Australia and Netherlands in worldwide cricket. The pacer represented Netherlands within the 2009 T20 World Cup in England, the place additionally they sealed a historic win towards the hosts by 4 wickets at Lord’s. The Dutch had been chasing a goal of 163 runs and the sport went until the ultimate supply, with the aspect needing two runs to win. In the ultimate ball, Stuart Broad‘s direct throw on the stumps resulted in an overthrow and batters Edgar Schiferli and Ryan ten Doeschate took two runs to seal victory. Speaking on cricket.com, Nannes opened up on how aspect ready for the match towards England in 2009 and he additionally quipped that he “had no idea about the national anthem”.

“I was playing for a country that I’ve never had really lived in, the Netherlands. We had to get up and we had to sing the national anthem. And I had no idea about the national anthem. So the day before, we had a sheet of paper and we had to go and learn the national anthem”, he mentioned.

“And four hours in, I learned that I’m just going to shut my mouth and try not to sing at all! We went out and had it at Lord’s. It was fantastic!”

The 45-year-old additionally recalled how the match made him and his teammates anxious.

He said, “England made 163 and I was nervous. I stayed up in the changing room and didn’t want to be a fidgety influence on the sidelines. I was sitting up in the change room, and every single nick, every top-edge went for a six. I and Ryan ten Doeschate were sitting in the room and we were wondering, ‘When are we going to lose?”

Promoted

“It got to the point that we were getting close. I got down and changed. My last memory was Stuart Broad in the last over. He bowled 6 balls and they had chances on all six balls. Once we won, I was sprinting out to the ground! We celebrated in the hotel. The English press was savaging the English team!”

The 2009 T20 World Cup noticed Pakistan win the title, defeating Sri Lanka within the closing. Chasing a goal of 139 runs, Pakistan reached 139 for 2 in 18.4 overs, with Shahid Afridi smacking an unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 40 balls.