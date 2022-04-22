Disability organisation apologises at inquest into death of 11-year-old boy hit by train

“It should’ve been done,” Doyle stated. “The property should have been rectified and brought up to a state whereby it was safe.”

Doyle stated she had not been on the checklist of people that had been normally emailed about security requests equivalent to locks, however that has modified since Alex’s demise.

At the beginning of her proof, Doyle apologised to Alex’s household and stated her organisation grieves its failure to hold out its obligation of care. She stated Civic “turned over every rock” after the tragedy to see what might be improved.

“I want to sincerely apologise for my failure as CEO of Civic to keep Alex safe,” Doyle stated. “I can only imagine the heartache and sadness that your family has felt and continues to feel.”

Doyle stated Alex’s demise has impacted each employees member at Civic, and as a mom she will be able to’t think about placing her youngster into the care of an organisation and having them fail her.