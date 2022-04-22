Disability organisation apologises at inquest into death of 11-year-old boy hit by train

“It should’ve been done,” Doyle mentioned. “The property should have been rectified and brought up to a state whereby it was safe.”

Doyle mentioned she had not been on the record of people that have been normally emailed about security requests equivalent to locks, however that has modified since Alex’s dying.

At the beginning of her proof, Doyle apologised to Alex’s household and mentioned her organisation grieves its failure to hold out its obligation of care. She mentioned Civic “turned over every rock” after the tragedy to see what may very well be improved.

“I want to sincerely apologise for my failure as CEO of Civic to keep Alex safe,” Doyle mentioned. “I can only imagine the heartache and sadness that your family has felt and continues to feel.”

Doyle mentioned Alex’s dying has impacted each workers member at Civic, and as a mom she will be able to’t think about placing her baby into the care of an organisation and having them fail her.