Disaster-hit Tonga goes into lockdown after recording first local Covid cases
Tonga’s well being minister Saia Piukala mentioned on Tuesday the 2 males confirmed no Covid signs and have been discovered following rising testing of frontline staff on the port, Matangi Tonga reported.
The lockdown will begin at 6 p.m. native time on Wednesday and can be reviewed each 48 hours, mentioned the Prime Minister.
Efforts are ongoing to clear ash, particles and distribute assist to affected communities, the UN mentioned.
Tongan authorities mentioned they’re investigating which ship the virus might have come from.
“The most important issue at the moment … is for us to slow down and stop those who have been affected,” mentioned Sovaleni, based on Matangi Tonga.
He added that boats touring between the nation’s roughly 170 islands — of which 36 are inhabited — can be stopped in an effort to observe and forestall any unfold.
“No boat will be allowed to go from one island to another. No more airplane flights to Ha’apai, Vava’u, or for them to come here to Tongatapu,” Sovaleni mentioned.
The native optimistic circumstances present the complexities of launching a full scale restoration operation whereas making an attempt to keep away from the compounding catastrophe of a Covid outbreak on Tonga.
The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano despatched volcanic materials surging as excessive as 40 kilometers (25 miles) into the environment and generated tsunami waves as much as 49 toes (15 meters) excessive that hit elements of the archipelago together with the Pacific nation’s primary island.
Tonga has totally vaccinated greater than 80% of its eligible inhabitants in opposition to the virus, based on the World Health Organization.