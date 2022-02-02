Disaster-struck Tonga forced into lockdown as COVID arrives with aid

Wellington: Tonga is getting into lockdown after discovering coronavirus infections in two port employees serving to distribute help arriving within the Pacific nation after a volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The pressing announcement by Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni appeared to verify fears that accepting the help following the catastrophe final month may usher in a second catastrophe by bringing COVID-19 right into a nation that had been virus-free.

In this photograph supplied by the Australian Defence Force, HMAS Adelaide gives catastrophe help whereas docked at Nuku’alofa, Tonga, on January 27. Tonga is now in lockdown after dock employees contracted COVID. Credit:ADF

The volcanic eruption and tsunami last month tainted ingesting water, severed communications and left dozens homeless. Three folks died in Tonga and two in Peru after the tsunami crossed the ocean.

Ships and planes from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Britain and China have been delivering help. Those nations had promised to drop off their provides of recent water and medication without coming into contact with anyone on the bottom in Tonga, which normally requires incoming travellers to spend three weeks in quarantine.