Disbelief over boxing ‘screwjob’ as star walks out over judges’ scores

The boxing world is in uproar over a dumbfounding judges determination which has seen a star fighter storm out of the ring.

Challenger Jack Catterall has been “robbed” by the judges in a scandalous finish to his world title battle with Josh Taylor on Sunday morning (AEDT).

There is uproar across the boxing world after the judges handed the undefeated Taylor a cut up determination victory, regardless of Catterall dominating the combat up till the ultimate three rounds.

ESPN fight sports activities commentator Ariel Helwani described it as a “screwjob” because the judges’ scorecards have been introduced.

There have been audible gasps from followers inside the world, in Glasgow, when the playing cards have been introduced.

One decide scored the combat in Catterall’s favour with a rating of 113-112, however judges Ian John Lewis and Victor Loughlin awarded the combat to Taylor 114-11 and 113-112.

The Sun’s Wally Downes Jr wrote the 2 judges have “brought shame to the sport”.

Preliminary stats from the combat confirmed Catterall landed double the quantity of punches with 166 of his strikes connecting in comparison with his opponent’s 85.

Boxing stats supplier CompuBox recorded 120 complete punches landed by Catterall and 73 landed by Taylor.

Catterall was seen storming out of the ring when the combat was introduced and refused to talk to the dwell TV broadcast contained in the ring.

His coach Jamie Moore has referred to as for in inquest into how the combat may have been taken away from his fighter by the judges.

“I can’t put it into words. He has worked all his life for that moment, he waited three years, did the right things, performs like that, beats the champion in his own backyard and gets robbed,” he stated.

“What message does that send to the people at home? It’s disgusting.

“Sky have asked him to come down and talk but how is he going to do that? He is absolutely heartbroken.”

Co-promoter Ben Shalom branded the judges’ scoring “embarrassing for boxing” and demanded an inquest.

“I’m actually embarrassed because I’m promoting this event,” he stated.

“That’s heartbreaking for Jack. I’m embarrassed. If there’s not an inquest, it’s gonna harm the sport. I’m not just embarrassed, I’m really angry.”

Boxing guru Dan Rafael stated Catterall left the door open for the combat to be taken off him when he took his foot off the accelerator within the closing three rounds.

However, different commentators are satisfied it was a “robbery”.

“I think Catterall won. I think he also might get the ol’ screwjob,” Helwani posted on Twitter.

That’s precisely what occurred.

“This is why people have lost faith in boxing,” he posted.

“Boxing will never die — it’s alive and well — but golly do these decisions hurt the sport.

“Saddest part? You could see it coming a mile away. Gotta run this back right away. Otherwise it’s a stain on Josh Taylor’s career.”

However, Taylor instantly declared he doesn’t wish to give Catterall one other probability to win the belt.

“I don’t think there is any need for a rematch, I won the second half of the fight, I bossed him,” he stated.

“I made the weight well but it is getting harder and that will probably be my last fight at 140lb.”

He is now 19-0 in his skilled profession, and remains to be the undisputed king of the super-lightweight division.