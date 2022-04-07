Discussion On Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle Next Week: Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday

New Delhi:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at present stated he held a broad dialogue on the difficulty of his cupboard reshuffle with BJP National President JP Nadda, and additional dialogue might be held subsequent week.

Speaking to reporters earlier than leaving for Bengaluru, Mr Bommai stated he held a gathering with Mr Nadda on Wednesday on the matter.

“I had a broad discussion on cabinet expansion. The party top brass has obtained all the information. Nadda ji has said further discussion would be held during his visit to Karnataka for the state party executive committee meeting,” he stated.

After deliberation on the difficulty on the get together state government committee assembly scheduled on April 16-17, the get together chief will take a ultimate choice after consulting senior leaders and the BJP National General Secretary, Mr Bommai stated.

“Nadda ji also asked me to make all preparations for the state executive committee meeting and discuss on how to prepare to face the next assembly elections,” the Chief Minister stated.

Mr Bommai was within the nationwide capital on a two-day go to to satisfy Union ministers and get together leaders.

Pressure has been mounting on the Chief Minister to broaden or reshuffle his cupboard quickly, after the latest meeting elections in 5 states.

Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cupboard to make approach for brand new faces forward of the meeting election subsequent 12 months.

There are presently 30 ministers within the state cupboard, together with the Chief Minister, in opposition to the sanctioned power of 34.

Amit Shah, who not too long ago visited the state, had given a goal to Karnataka BJP leaders to make sure the get together’s victory in 150 seats out of the entire of 224 within the 2023 meeting elections. The BJP is eyeing a second consecutive time period within the state.



