Disgraced Kannaland Mayor Jeffery Donson gets his mayoral chain back | News24

ICOSA councillor Hyrin Ruiters congratulates Jeffrey Donson along with his election as Kannaland mayor, along with his deputy, Werner Meshoa additionally in attendance.

Former Kannaland mayor Jeffery Donson could possibly be again in energy after a latest courtroom ruling.

The Western Cape High Court declared that it was illegal and unconstitutional for the ANC councillors to imagine the position of mayor and deputy.

The courtroom additionally ordered that Donson, a convicted baby rapist, alongside along with his former deputy, Werner Meshoa, a convicted fraudster proceed their respective positions.

Disgraced Kanneland mayor Jeffery Donson could possibly be sporting his mayoral chain once more, this after a Western Cape High Court dominated in favour of him after he introduced an utility to have his movement of no confidence challenged.

Donson, a convicted baby rapist, alongside along with his former deputy, Werner Meshoa, a convicted fraudster, was ousted within the movement of no confidence. They have been joined by a district consultant on the municipality, Hyron Ruiters, of the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (ICOSA) celebration, who was additionally subjected to the movement of no confidence.

As a end result ANC councillors Nicolaas Valentyn was appointed mayor and, Leoni Stuurman his deputy.

The courtroom declared the occupation of Valentyn and Stuurman as illegal, unconstitutional and null and void and be interdicted from occupying the workplace.

Judge Daniel Thulare additional dominated: “What Valentyn and Stuurman were not entitled to do, was to disregard the guidance and authority of the Provincial structure of the ANC, ignore their expulsion and bar from representing the ANC, create their own rules and become loose, rebellious and loaded cannons in Kannaland randomly shooting in the name of the ANC.”

Thulare added the appliance to strike out the paragraphs associated to the earlier convictions and improper conduct of each Donson and Meshoa is dismissed.

Endless issues have beset the municipality because the municipal elections on 1 November. It got here after Donson and Meshoa have been elected into their positions. Last month, the ANC determined to chop ties with Icosa following public stress.

The courtroom additionally ordered Stuurman and Valentyn to pay the prices of the appliance.

The ruling comes simply after the Western Cape High Court put aside the suspension of Stuurman and Valentyn declaring it illegal.

They have been suspended by the celebration after they went into agreements with different events with no mandate from the ANC.

A media assertion from Icosa learn: “Accordingly, the Court Ordered that Donson and Meshoea continued occupation of the positions of Councillor, and also Mayor or Deputy Mayor of the third respondent from 30 January 2022 was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.”

