‘Disgusting miscarriage of justice’: Man taped to a seat for assaulting flight staff gets 60 days in jail

Police stated Berry spilled that new drink on his garments, then went to a bathroom and got here out with out his shirt. The flight attendant helped him get a clear shirt from his carry-on baggage, in line with the report.

For the subsequent quarter-hour, police stated, Berry walked within the cabin and, in some unspecified time in the future, groped the breasts of a distinct flight attendant.

Then he walked up behind each feminine flight attendants “and put his arms around both of them and groped their breasts again,” in line with the report.

At that time, one of many two girls requested a male flight attendant for help. The male flight attendant instructed Berry to settle down and sit in his seat, however Berry punched his face, in line with the report.

The report said that the male flight attendant, with assist from different passengers, “had to tape him down to the seat and tie him with a seat-belt extender for the remaining flight”.