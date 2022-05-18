Disha Patani flaunts her abs as she does deadlifts; Tiger Shroff compliments her : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

There is little doubt that Disha Patani is without doubt one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. The actress repeatedly provides her followers a peek at her exercise regime and motivates her followers to remain match. For those that ever puzzled how Disha manages to outshine everybody in dance numbers, her ripped physique is the health mantra.

Disha Patani flaunts her abs as she does deadlifts; Tiger Shroff compliments her

Today, the actress took to her social media and shared a video of her performing a deadlift, which is taken into account to be one of many hardest workout routines for the again. Looking at Disha’s dedication to the exercise, all her followers and follower hailed her within the remark part.

Disha wore tight-fitted leggings and a sports activities bra which made her look sporty and lean. Reacting to the video, actor Tiger Shroff commented, “Ripped”.

Check Out:

Meanwhile, on the work entrance, Disha had a tremendous yr as she shot for 2 movies – Yodha and Ek Villain Returns. Apart from this, it was additionally introduced that she can also be part of Project Ok starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

