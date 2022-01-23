Disha Patani shares a glimpse of sensuous special mix of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, watch video : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is successful hearts and topping the charts on everybody’s watch checklist. Just like the favored 90s thrillers it pays homage to, followers are loving the entire leisure bundle that retains them hooked with the pulpy plot, the drama, the continuous motion and catchy music. The performances by Tahir Raj Bhasin because the meek Vikrant, Shweta Tripathi as candy and likable Shikha, and Anchal Singh because the fierce anti-heroine Purva are particularly being appreciated. Adding to the thrill across the collection, Bollywood diva Disha Patani kickstarts #TheYKKAGroove in an thrilling new Instagram Reel.

The glamorous star is seen dancing off to the particular mixture of the 2 new variations of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein which begins off gradual and units the tempo because it transitions right into a excessive octane dance quantity. Disha provides her distinctive attraction along with her sensational dance strikes and ravishing appears in an thrilling efficiency.

Speaking about her love for the collection, Disha stated, “I’m a fan of 90s thrillers – the pulp, the catchy music, the drama and the action – they are complete entertainers that keep you hooked. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes inspiration from these! When I heard that Netflix is also coming out with a new rendition of the iconic song, I was super thrilled to listen to it. It was a lot of fun performing this reimagined version! We are all very excited to kickstart the #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge and I cannot wait to see what the fans are going to do with the challenge to make it their own!”

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a narrative a few romantic simpleton, Vikrant, turns into an object of need for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva’s ruthless efforts to make him hers start to destroy all that he holds expensive, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a brand new facet to him rising. In order to flee Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life along with his real love, Shikha, he goes down a darkish path solely to remorse it later on this pulpy thriller.

