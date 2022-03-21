Disha Patani shares a goofy video grooving to Doja Cat’s ‘Get Into It’; see video : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Disha Patani is without doubt one of the hottest actresses of B-Town and is a health fanatic. Everything she posts on her social media goes viral due to her fan base, which makes her a social media sensation.

Disha Patani shares a goofy video grooving to Doja Cat’s ‘Get Into It’; see video

Recently the actress took to her social media sharing the making video of her current photoshoot during which she appeared very fairly but sizzling having a enjoyable time whereas taking pictures it. Disha has all the time carried her seems to be in a really elegant approach and has all the time seen sharing her health routine on her social media along with her followers. In the video, she is seen grooving to Doja Cat’s viral monitor ‘Get Into It’.

On the work entrance, the actress has just lately completed taking pictures for Karan Johar’s motion drama Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from that, she has additionally Ek Villain 2 releasing this 12 months too amongst her different skilled commitments. The proficient actress has her arms full with these a number of tasks various in genres, having a choc-o-block schedule this 12 months.

