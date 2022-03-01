Europe
Disney and Warner Bros. pause theatrical releases in Russia
The Walt Disney Company will halt all future theatrical movie
releases in Russia, Trend reviews citing CNBC.
“We are pausing the discharge of theatrical movies in Russia,
together with the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” the corporate stated
in a press release Monday. “We will make future enterprise selections
based mostly on the evolving state of affairs.
Warner Bros. adopted go well with later Monday, saying it was pausing
the discharge of “The Batman” within the nation “in gentle of the
humanitarian disaster in Ukraine.”
“We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves,” the
firm stated in a press release. “We hope for a swift and peaceable
decision to this tragedy.”