Disney and Warner Bros. pause theatrical releases in Russia

The Walt Disney Company will halt all future theatrical movie

releases in Russia, Trend reviews citing CNBC.

“We are pausing the discharge of theatrical movies in Russia,

together with the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” the corporate stated

in a press release Monday. “We will make future enterprise selections

based mostly on the evolving state of affairs.

Warner Bros. adopted go well with later Monday, saying it was pausing

the discharge of “The Batman” within the nation “in gentle of the

humanitarian disaster in Ukraine.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves,” the

firm stated in a press release. “We hope for a swift and peaceable

decision to this tragedy.”