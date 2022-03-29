Disney+ announces launch date and pricing for South Africa | Channel

Disney+ will launch in South Africa on 18 May 2022, a press release introduced on Tuesday.

South African subscribers could have entry to unique content material from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and normal leisure from Star.

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has confirmed launch dates for the 42 nations and 11 new territories set to launch this winter.

The streaming service will launch in South Africa on 18 May 2022, a press release introduced on Tuesday.

South African pricing has additionally been revealed and can value R119.00 monthly, or R1 190.00 for an annual subscription.

At R119.00 monthly, Disney+, coming into South Africa behind MultiChoice’s Showmax, Netflix SA, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, is cheaper than Netflix’s R159.00 monthly, however pricier than Showmax’s R99 monthly and Amazon Prime Video’s R87 monthly.

The content material Disney lovers can count on

Subscribers could have entry to Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian from government producer and author Jon Favreau.

In addition, the Marvel Studios sequence Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, which sees a mild-mannered gift-shop worker changing into plagued with blackouts and reminiscences of one other life, in addition to Academy Award-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, will even be accessible at launch.

Subscribers will even be capable of get pleasure from Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated Luca, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Encanto – which tells the story of a rare household known as the Madrigals – and Academy Award-winning Cruella starring Emma Stone because the legendary Cruella de Vil.

In normal leisure, subscribers will even be capable of watch titles together with The Simpsons, Queens and The Kardashians.

From National Geographic, followers could have entry to each seasons of The World According To Jeff Goldblum, which sees Jeff take us on an entertaining, insightful and playful journey.

It was beforehand reported that the launch of Disney+ in SA in 2022 won’t disrupt DStv’s Disney channels, with subscribers nonetheless accessing the linear model of the Disney Channel or Disney Junior

The sought-after youngsters’ pay-TV channels will stay on DStv for one more two years, as Multichoice’s settlement with Disney runs till 2024.

Source: Disney+ South Africa