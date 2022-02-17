Disney theme parks say face masks are now optional for vaccinated visitors

toggle caption John Raoux/AP

John Raoux/AP

The Walt Disney Company says it is lifting the vast majority of its indoor masks necessities for vaccinated visitors at each Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.

Starting Thursday, the corporate says face coverings will likely be optionally available for totally vaccinated visitors in its indoor and out of doors park areas, in response to Disney World and Disneyland web sites.

Due to “recent trends and regulatory guidance,” Disney mentioned its California and Florida resorts will start easing well being and security protocols. Disney World and Disneyland don’t require proof of vaccination to enter.

However, the corporate mentioned that visitors who usually are not totally vaccinated should proceed to put on their face coverings in all indoor places, equivalent to indoor points of interest and theaters.

“We expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters,” the corporate said.

Both Disney World and Disneyland required visitors ages 2 and older to put on masks indoors since July 2021 — a precaution the parks took in opposition to the unfold of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Disney’s change in its masks coverage comes after Universal Orlando in Florida lifted its indoor and outdoor mask requirements for totally vaccinated visitors. The new pointers went into impact on Saturday. Guests who haven’t but been vaccinated will likely be inspired to put on masks whereas indoors, Universal Orlando mentioned.

Disney theme parks closed in March 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic took maintain within the U.S. Disney World reopened in July 2020 with social distancing and masks necessities. Disneyland reopened in early 2021.

As of Wednesday, a number of states have elected to elevate their statewide masks mandates as COVID circumstances and hospitalizations lower.

In California, the state ended its indoor mask mandate for these vaccinated on Tuesday. Counties and municipalities in California are allowed to implement stricter guidelines than the state’s.

Florida recommends face coverings for most people however at the moment doesn’t have a statewide masks mandate. Businesses, nonetheless, have the suitable to resolve on their very own masks necessities.