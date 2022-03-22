Disney throws support behind LGBTQ+ people as it faces worker walkout

A division of the Walt Disney Company on Tuesday launched one other assertion supporting the upcoming employee walkout in protest of the corporate’s response to a controversial Florida invoice.

The assertion was supplied by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, the theme park division of the leisure firm. The division stated it is “committed to creating experiencing that support family values for every family,” so it won’t tolerate any discrimination towards LGBTQ+ people and households.

“We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ Cast, Crew and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day,” the division wrote.

This is a creating story and will likely be up to date when extra info is out there.