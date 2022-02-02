Distinguished young people awarded within framework of Azerbaijan’s Youth Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Quite a few youth representatives had been awarded in Baku, throughout the framework of the Youth Forum devoted to the twenty fifth anniversary of the institution of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, Trend stories.

Youth representatives had been awarded for prime achievements in artwork, structure, literature, science, and schooling.

Youth Day is widely known in Azerbaijan each February 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took half within the Youth Forum devoted to the twenty fifth anniversary of Youth Day.