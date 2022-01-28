Distraction Brewing Company, Local Artists Team Up To Support Charity

BOSTON (CBS) – A beer designed to provide again. “It’s refreshing, it’s hazy. It’s delightful,” stated Lora Estey, co-owner of Distraction Brewing Company.

But ‘Tommy’s Distraction’ isn’t just concerning the style. Distraction Brewing Company launched a brand new yearlong marketing campaign the place they’ll accomplice with native artists to create a charitable beer.

The Roslindale brewery approached Boston artist Erica Hagler, who goes by the title Blind Fox, to design the primary beer can of the initiative. In flip, Distraction requested her to decide on a corporation to obtain 100% of the proceeds.

“Last year I had been brought in to do a mural for Tommy’s Place. And that’s an inn for kids that have cancer on the Cape. And it’s a free place for the families to go on vacation. I just thought it would be a perfect connection between the two because the art that I completed at Tommy’s Place just would look perfect on a can,” stated Hagler.

“I’m really excited to be able to give back to organizations like that. It doesn’t just bring them money but it brings them awareness, so a lot of people now know about Tommy’s Place,” stated Lora.

The marketing campaign launched on January twenty first and Distraction has been onerous at work brewing 20 barrels of the charity beer, already elevating hundreds of {dollars} for Tommy’s Place.

“We’ve gone through two sets of beers already that have already been sold. And we haven’t even canned it yet, the second set and we’re planning on several more. So everybody seems to really like the beer,” stated Mike Estey, co-owner of Distraction Brewing Company.

Ultimately, they hope to boost over $10,000 for the group.

“Distraction Brewery is getting a beautiful can, Tommy’s Place is getting awareness and the artist is getting exposure so it’s kind of a symbiotic relationship between all three and I love this idea,” stated Hagler.

For extra on the marketing campaign, go to: www.distractionbrewingco.com