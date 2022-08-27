Disturbance halts Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana, 3 injured

Police say rapper Wiz Khalifa lower brief a live performance in suburban Indianapolis as individuals started fleeing the outside venue Friday night time, leaving three with minor accidents, following a disturbance

People began exiting the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville about 10:30 p.m. Friday after a reported disturbance on a part of the amphitheater’s garden, with a few of them shouting a couple of potential taking pictures, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Police stated in a information launch early Saturday that no weapon was discovered following a sweep of the world on the venue about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The disturbance occurred about 45 minutes into Wiz Khalifa’s present that was a part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic, in keeping with The Indianapolis Star. The music stopped and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage instantly.

Three individuals reported minor accidents and have been taken to hospitals for therapy after concertgoers “self-evacuated” the amphitheater, where all exits were opened in accordance with the venue’s emergency procedures, police said.

In a parking lot outside, some audience members were making cellphone calls as others wept and held each other, the newspaper reported.

Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, released a statement Saturday thanking “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”

Police didn’t instantly reply to a message looking for particulars on the character of the disturbance.