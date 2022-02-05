Disturbing new claim about Walking Dead actor’s death

The household of Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley have made a chilling accusation within the wake of his tragic demise.

Actor Moses J. Moseley’s family members consider somebody is answerable for his demise.

The star, who was a recurring zombie character on The Walking Dead died on the age of 31. His sister, Teerea Kimbro, tells TMZ that these near him consider he was kidnapped after which killed.

Moseley’s physique was discovered deceased in Stockbridge, Georgia, and police are investigating his demise to find out if foul play is suspected, in keeping with TMZ.

The actor’s sister mentioned he had a taping scheduled for the Monday however he was a no-show. Kimbro informed the outlet skipping out on a taping is one thing he would “never” do.

Stream extra leisure information reside & on demand with Flash, a devoted information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >

The outlet reported on Monday citing a member of the family that Moseley’s physique was found within the Hudson Bridge space after the household had been unable to achieve Moseley since Sunday of final week.

“Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work,” Moseley’s rep Tabatha Minchew mentioned in an announcement to Fox News Digital on Monday.

“He was a great friend for 10 years or more,” she added. “He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, co-stars and fans.”

Moseley’s household pressed to the gossip website that that they had been phoning varied hospitals however had been unsuccessful in finding the actor and determined to file a lacking individual’s report final Wednesday. It wasn’t till the household contacted OnStar that Moseley’s car was tracked all the way down to the Hudson Bridge — the place his physique was subsequently discovered, in keeping with TMZ.

The Henry County police didn’t instantly reply to Fox News Digital’s request for remark.

Moseley broke onto the scene on The Walking Dead, by which he was forged from 2012-2015 as one in every of Michonne’s pet zombies.

Other on-screen appearances for Moseley — who was born in Aiken, South Carolina — embrace Joyful Noise, The Internship, Queen of the South, Attack Of The Southern Fried Zombies and HBO’s Watchmen, amongst different titles.

AMC issued an announcement on Twitter that reads: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.” The tribute features a close-up photograph of Moseley with a blue sky and clouds above.

This article initially appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.