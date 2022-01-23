Disturbing Playboy sex secrets spilled

A brand new TV documentary collection has spilled much more sordid secrets and techniques from the Playboy Mansion. WARNING: Disturbing content material

WARNING: Disturbing content material.

More surprising secrets and techniques concerning the notorious Playboy Mansion have been spilt in a brand new documentary collection.

The collection, entitled Secrets of Playboy, airs within the US on January 24.

Here are its greatest revelations:

COCAINE-ADDICTED DOG

The new TV documentary reveals a revelation made by Sondra Theodore — an ex-girlfriend of the late intercourse magnate — claiming Hefner had a lot cocaine in his Playboy mansion {that a} pal’s poodle obtained hooked on it.

And the canine’s behavior obtained so unhealthy he was locked away throughout events as he’d attempt to lick visitors’ noses for a repair.

The American actress and mannequin claims the mutt obtained addicted after dipping his nostril into the “huge vials” of white powder dotted across the notorious property in Los Angeles.

Sondra, 65, says: “There were drugs everywhere … Hef’s best friend, he had a dog Louis — and this tiny poodle got hooked on cocaine.”

She continues: “The dog could smell it from across the room. He had to lock that dog up when people were around.

“A very famous person walked into the house one night and that dog jumped off the couch and was licking her up the nose.

“She goes: ‘He just loves me.’ We knew why that dog was on her.”

‘PIG NIGHT’ ORGIES

A former valet of Hefner claims the late Playboy founder was a “dirty old man” who loved drug-fuelled events with prostitutes and celebs.

From 1978 to 1979, Stefan Tetenbaum labored as Hefner’s valet and claims he was tasked with cleansing the notorious womaniser’s intercourse toys after orgies that includes porn stars and A-listers.

Speaking with the New York Post, the 67-year-old alleged that Hefner would organise debauched swingers events on the Playboy Mansion often called “Pig Nights.”

These evenings would contain hookers romping with the multi-millionaire’s mates and well-endowed porn actors.

Tetenbaum stated: “On certain nights, Mr. Hefner had prostitutes brought up to the mansion and he would entertain them with a big dinner and invite his friends to come and participate in different intimate acts with them.

“It was called ‘Pig Night.’”

But the previous valet, who now works as a sculptor in Redondo Beach, California, additionally insists Hef hardly ever had intercourse on the events and would as a substitute watch others romping.

‘LEG SPREADERS’

Former playmate Sondra Theodore claimed in a Secrets of Playboy trailer clip that Hefner “pretended he wasn’t involved in any drug use at the mansion, but that was just a lie.”

She stated the Quaaludes, also called methaqualone, had been “used for sex.”

“Usually you just took a half. If you took two, you’d pass out,” Theodore defined, in accordance with Buzzfeed.

She claimed: “It was such a seduction, and the men knew this … that they could get girls to do just about anything they wanted if they gave them a Quaalude.”

Lisa Loving Barrett, who labored as Hefner’s assistant for 12 years, additionally revealed within the docuseries that Hefner referred to the drug as “leg spreaders,” Insider stories.

She revealed that she, Hefner, and different employees within the mansion had prescriptions for the drug of their names.

MANSION WAS ‘LIKE A CULT’

Hefner’s ex Holly Madison opened up about her expertise dwelling within the Playboy mansion claiming it was like a “cult” as a result of the ladies had been “isolated from the outside world.”

The mannequin dated the Playboy founder from between 2001 and 2008 whereas residing within the famed LA mansion.

Holly revealed what it was actually like behind closed doorways in Secrets of a Playboy, describing the dwelling state of affairs as “cult-like.”

The former Playboy Playmate defined her tackle the environment in a clip saying: “The reason I think the Mansion was very cult-like, looking back on it, is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as, like, this really good guy.

“You started to feel like, ‘Oh, he’s not what they say in the media — he’s just a nice man,’” she added.

The Girls Next Door star additionally claimed that Hugh would typically hold the ladies holed up within the residence away from different folks.

“Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how it was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there,” she stated.

“You had a 9 o’clock curfew, you were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was, like, a family holiday.”

To be certain that the ladies left the property as little as doable, Holly claimed that Hugh paid them weekly so that they didn’t should go to work.

“He said it made him jealous, and he would appreciate it if I quit my job. So, instead, we were given $1,000 a week as an allowance.”

‘ANIMAL FAECES EVERYWHERE’

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson shocked followers after revealing that the notorious mansion “smelled like s**t and had animal faeces everywhere” when she lived there with Hugh Hefner from 2004 to 2009.

Kendra, 36, appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, the place she opened up about life in Hefner’s residence, amongst different issues.

The former Girls Next Door star began speaking about her present profession as an actual property agent.

She shared with hosts Dax and Adam that she was lately requested to record a home as soon as featured on Hoarders, earlier than the dialog turned towards the Playboy mansion.

Dax requested: “If you had to list the Playboy Mansion, what would be one of the disclosures you would throw out there since you know that place better than most people?”

The former playmate responded: “Definitely the dog s**t smell; definitely stuck to the wall. Dog s**t and animal faeces everywhere.”

Dax then requested: “Would you take that listing if someone came to you? Because obviously, it’s in new ownership now. But would you take a listing if they said, ‘We want you to sell the Playboy mansion?’

Kendra answered: “Yeah, definitely.”

She didn’t delve any deeper into why the home smelled so strongly of animal faeces, nor why it was in every single place.

STRICT RULES

Playboy mannequin Carla Howe beforehand instructed how the ladies had a strict 9pm curfew, saying that none of them had been even allowed to ask mates to the mansion to see them.

Speaking to The Sun in 2021, she stated the home was “more like an old people’s home” than a haven for wild intercourse.

The Brit magnificence stated: “He almost never leaves home and refuses to change anything in the mansion, so the whole place feels like it’s stuck in the 1980s.”

And Carla’s twin, Melissa, added that there have been strict guidelines all the ladies should observe whereas they had been dwelling within the 22-bedroom mansion.

She stated: “If you do something wrong, you’ll get an email. There’s a strict code of conduct. There are even rules about Instagram and Twitter.”

“You’ve got to show everything in a good light and if you’re drunk in a picture you’ll be in trouble.”

While the Playboy Bunnies may take pleasure in nights in town at Hefner’s expense, the live-in girlfriends didn’t have a lot freedom, Kendra claimed.

She stated she needed to be at residence each evening by 9pm, which made her really feel trapped.

‘BESTIALITY’ CLAIMS

In the upcoming A & E documentary collection, a disturbing incident involving the late pornstar Linda Lovelace, who discovered fame within the Nineteen Seventies with the film Deep Throat, is alleged to have occurred on the path of Hefner.

It’s claimed that in a go to to the Playboy Mansion, Lovelace was allegedly compelled to carry out oral intercourse on a German Shepherd whereas Hefner and his mates watched.

The grownup performer had reportedly been pushed to the Mansion for an orgy, however issues shortly took a flip.

Former Playboy Bunny Mother PJ Masten stated: “All the guys were laughing when she got out of the limousine. She was drunk and drugged.

“All of a sudden out of nowhere a German Shepherd shows up. They got her so messed up they made her give the German shepherd oral sex,” she claimed.

“You want to talk about depravity? This is despicable!”

This story initially appeared on The Sun and is republished right here with permission.