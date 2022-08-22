Divers believe they located the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in NorCal reservoir

A volunteer staff of divers stated Sunday they imagine they discovered the car and physique of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old lady who had been lacking since early August and was final seen at a celebration close to Truckee, Calif.

The dive staff, Adventures with Purpose, posted on social media at around 2:30 p.m. from Prosser Reservoir: “Car is upside down in only 14′ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside.” The group wrote that the household had been notified.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that it was “aware of this information and have additional staff en route to meet with Adventures With Purpose.”

Rodni was final seen about 12:30 a.m. at an Aug. 6 celebration attended by 200 to 300 teenagers close to the Prosser Family Campground, which sits subsequent to the reservoir, authorities stated. Her car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127, was additionally lacking.

Rodni’s telephone hadn’t been in service for the reason that celebration, and authorities had been treating the case as an abduction. Earlier Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media submit that the general public had submitted greater than 1,800 recommendations on Rodni’s potential whereabouts.

Adventures with Purpose is an “underwater sonar search and recovery dive team helping families locate missing loved ones underwater,” based on its Facebook web page. Prosser Reservoir is in Tahoe National Forest, 10 minutes north of Truckee.

Kiely’s mom gave an impassioned plea Aug. 7 for the general public to assist discover her daughter.

“We just want her home, we’re so scared, we miss her so much,” Lindsey Rodni-Nieman stated in a Sheriff’s Office Facebook submit. “And Kiely, we love you so much and if you’re seeing this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you.”