Divers inspect fuel-laden ship sunk off Tunisia, no leak detected so far

Divers on Sunday inspected the hull of a tanker loaded with 750 tonnes of fuel that sank off southeastern Tunisia, with no leak detected thus far, officers mentioned.

“With the improvement in weather conditions, a team of divers accompanied by the ship’s captain and engineer who know its layout are on site to examine the hull,” Mohamed Karray, spokesman for the court docket in Gabes metropolis, which is investigating Saturday’s sinking, informed AFP.

The Equatorial Guinea-flagged Xelo was touring from Egypt to Malta when it went down.

Images launched by the atmosphere and protection ministries confirmed divers heading for the positioning within the Gulf of Gabes, after which stepping into the water on the scene that has been sealed off by Tunisia’s army.

Defense ministry images confirmed the vessel largely submerged.

The crew of the Xelo had issued a misery name on Friday night and sought shelter in Tunisian waters from unhealthy climate earlier than taking place, authorities mentioned.

Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui, who traveled to the port of Gabes on Saturday to assist oversee the response, mentioned the state of affairs was “under control.”

“We think the hull is still watertight and there is no leakage for the moment,” she informed AFP.

As a precaution, protecting booms to comprise any oil slick have been positioned across the wreck.

The Tunisia department of the World Wildlife Fund expressed concern about one other “environmental catastrophe” within the area, an vital fishing zone which has already suffered from air pollution.

The tanker is 58 meters (63 yards) lengthy and 9 meters extensive, in keeping with ship monitoring web site vesseltracker.com.

It started taking over water round seven kilometers (4 miles) offshore within the Gulf of Gabes and the engine room was engulfed, in keeping with the atmosphere ministry.

It mentioned Tunisian authorities rescued the seven-member crew, who obtained first help and had been being accommodated in a lodge.

