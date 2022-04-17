Diversification from Russian gas ‘possible and feasible,’ says Draghi

Europe can restrict its dependence on Russian power by diversification “in a relatively short time,” Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in an interview with Corriere della Sera printed on Sunday.

“We no longer want to depend on Russian gas, because economic dependence must not become political subjugation,” he stated. “To do this, we need to diversify energy sources and find new suppliers.”

To wean itself from Russian power, Italy’s Eni signed a take care of Algeria’s Sonatrach earlier this month to obtain a further 9 billion cubic meters of fuel by subsequent 12 months and in 2024. “Other countries will follow,” Draghi stated. “Diversification is possible and feasible in a relatively short time, shorter than we imagined just a month ago.”

As it stands, Russia provides round 40 p.c of Italy’s pure fuel and 45 p.c of the EU’s imported fuel.

Draghi additionally stated Italy’s proposal to place a cap on the worth of pure fuel “is gaining support” within the EU. The bloc agreed to finish coal imports in early April and there is strain for that to be prolonged to grease and fuel.

“Europe continues to finance Russia by purchasing oil and gas, among other things, at a price that has no relation to historical values ​​and production costs,” stated Draghi.

When requested about winter and the danger of an industrial manufacturing slowdown if there’s a fuel scarcity, Draghi responded by saying Italy was well-positioned with fuel in storage and new fuel from different suppliers.

“Even if containment measures were to be taken, these would be mild,” he stated, including these would come with decreasing heating by 1 diploma to 2 levels and making related adjustments with regards to air conditioners.

Draghi additionally stated the aim could be to rapidly spend money on sources of renewable power. “Up to now, the obstacle has been essentially of a bureaucratic and authorization nature,” he stated. “We can no longer afford these vetoes.”