Diversity Ratio Of 50% Women In Factories By 2024 Is Britannia’s Aim: Report

Britannia goals to have 50% girls in manufacturing facility workforce by 2024

Kolkata:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) main Britannia Industries Limited (BIL) has stated it goals to attain a range ratio of fifty per cent by 2024 by growing the participation of ladies in its manufacturing facility workforce.

BIL Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Amit Doshi stated that 38 per cent of the corporate’s manufacturing facility workforce is girls.

“We aim to achieve a diversity ratio of 50 per cent by 2024 from the current national average of 38 per cent across our factories,” he stated.

At Britannia’s Guwahati manufacturing facility, the proportion of ladies within the workforce is 60 per cent, and it is going to be elevated to 65 per cent, he stated.

“We are proud to have a women workforce in areas typically dominated by men like engineering, taping and grinding, packing, housekeeping, pantry, lab testing, canteen and security,” he stated.

The firm has already launched a start-up problem amongst lady entrepreneurs for empowering girls, stated Mr Doshi.

So far, the corporate has supplied seed capital of Rs 10 lakh every to 30 lady entrepreneurs for start-ups in areas like e-commerce, digital providers, ophthalmological care by means of cellular vans and little one schooling, amongst others, he stated.

He added that the corporate has additionally tied up with Google to offer ability coaching to girls throughout the nation.