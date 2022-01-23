‘Divisions and factions in the ANC are becoming a threat to our democracy’ – Ramaphosa | News24

The ANC held a two-day Lekgotla on the weekend.

The get together mirrored on its inside challenges and its plans on governance.

Cyril Ramaphosa says the Lekgotla warned of ANC divisions, that are threatening democratic good points.

The ANC’s deepening divisions and factionalism stay the largest menace to the get together and the nation’s democratic good points.

This was a warning shot by the get together’s leaders, who cautioned about counter-revolutionary threats inside the governing get together.

In giving an overview of the Lekgotla’s suggestions, the president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, mentioned the decay and deprivation of the get together remained a priority.

The threats to the get together’s future lay inside and out of doors, Ramaphosa mentioned.

“The Lekgotla recognised our movement is going through a period of decay and degeneration; the ANC has been able to extricate itself from similar situations in the past. It is important not to lower our guard against counter-revolution.

In his closing remarks at the Lekgotla, Ramaphosa said:

The threat to our democratic gains is also a result of an era of loss of moral and ethical principles within the congress movement. We need to show determination in addressing the toxic legacy of state capture, resulting in weakened security institutions, misdirected and hallowed [sic] out. Divisions and factions in the ANC are becoming a threat to our democracy.

The ANC believes a stronger commitment to defending democracy and acting decisively against ill-discipline may be the answer to the party’s crisis.

“The ANC must commit in the direction of deepening and defending the NDR. Counter-revolution is carrying a unique face in our nation. There are expressions of democracy underneath menace, ensuing from the lack of moral compass and ethical course.

“The ANC and the Alliance reaffirm our support for the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the judiciary, and distance ourselves from narratives that seek to negate its transformative intent and gains,” Ramaphosa mentioned.

