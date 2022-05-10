DJ Drama Gives Update On Longtime Beef With Drake After Jack Harlow Collab

DJ Drama says Drake beef is formally lifeless and it bought nothing to do with Jack Harlow collaboration.

On Friday (May 6), Jack Harlow launched his third studio album, “Come Home The Kids Miss You.” Fans had been excited for brand spanking new music from the rapper, however one factor that they weren’t anticipating on the star-studded function lineup was Drake being featured on Track 10, “Churchill Downs.”

This is basically attributable to Harlow being signed with Generation Now, a label owned by DJ Drama, and as chances are you’ll recall, Drama and Drake are usually not precisely pals.

In 2015, Meek Mill thought Drake was sneak dissing him on their observe “R.I.C.O.” Meek additional accused Drizzy of getting ghostwriters. It was later revealed that DJ Drama had informed Meek that Drake was not rapping about him as a result of the lyrics weren’t his.

This began the good Meek Mill-Drake feud of 2015/2016, which led Drizzy to launch his “Back to Back” and “Charged Up” diss We additionally noticed Meek releasing his observe, “Wanna Know.”

This was not the one riff that Drama had with Drake. The rapper had additionally name-dropped Drama’s ex-wife, Summer P Walker in his track “I’m the Plug,” that includes Future.

Drake rapped,” If you come right here making an attempt to take some / There’s a complete lot extra the place that got here from / And it actually ain’t nothing, I bought Summer P on this factor.”

DJ Drama and Meek Mill

It was thus rumored that the Canadian rapper had relations with the report producer’s spouse. Fans assumed that DJ Drama maliciously informed Meek Mill that Drake had ghostwriters to get revenge on the rapper for allegedly having intercourse along with his spouse.

In a subsequent interview on the Drink Champs podcast, DJ Drama confirmed that Drizzy had slept with an ex of his. In the complete interview, he acknowledged that Drizzy didn’t have sexual relations along with his girlfriend whereas they had been nonetheless collectively, however he did admit that he “shared” girls with the 6 God earlier than. While he didn’t verify whether or not or not it was Summer, followers had been steadfast of their perception.

Taking all these elements under consideration, it’s no surprise followers had been shocked to see Drake featured on Harlow’s new album, however DJ Drama was fast to close issues down, letting followers know that the meat has been buried.

His admission got here after a fan took to Twitter to notice their shock on the function. “Surprised Drake gave Jack that feature, know he don’t f**k with DJ Drama,” the person wrote.

Drama wasted no time responding and defined, “We gotta stop this narrative lol. Me & Drake been put that to rest. Grown men shit, and beyond that Jack & drake cultivated they own relationship. Now e[ve]rybody go stream that ‘Churchill Downs’!”

Fans had been glad to see that everybody was now on good phrases and appreciated that their favourite rappers had been again to being solely targeted on making nice music.