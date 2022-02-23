DJ Fresh, Euphonik sexual assault case: ‘Status of the matter remains the same’ – NPA | News24

The NPA confirmed it didn’t reopen the sexual assault case in opposition to DJ Fresh and Euphonik.

The case was dropped final 12 months because of inadequate proof.

Police directed all queries to the NPA.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated it has not reopened the sexual assault case in opposition to DJ Fresh and Euphonik, whose actual names are Thato Sikwane and Themba Nkosi.

“The status of the matter remains the same. No new information has come to light,” the NPA’s regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, instructed News24 on Monday.

City Press reported that the sexual assault case in opposition to the previous Radio 947 hosts had been reopened, stating the police and the NPA had final month determined to pursue a case in opposition to the 2.

News24 beforehand reported that the alleged sufferer of the sexual assault in 2011 opened a case on the Sunnyside police station.

The NPA acknowledged, on the time, that there was no prospect of a profitable prosecution on the out there proof.

The Wise Collective beforehand alleged that the sufferer was knowledgeable of the choice to not prosecute through WhatsApp.

This was revealed in a letter to the nationwide and Gauteng police commissioners, which was signed by administrators Brenda Madumise-Pajibo and Onica Makwakwa, which acknowledged:

“In fact, she was sent a WhatsApp message by the investigating officer at 21:17 on 15 February 2021, and the message read: ‘Hi sorry for so late … the docket came back for court today. The court is not going to proceed with the case’.”

On Monday, the NPA instructed News24 that it had not reopened the case. However, they didn’t rule out the potential of additional investigation.

“In a case where there has been no prosecution, investigation strands that were not initially pursued because of, for example, time limitations, might be pursued to see if they will yield anything new, that might perhaps lead to a reconsideration of the matter,” Mahanjana stated.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela directed all queries to the NPA.

On Tuesday, Madumise-Pajibo, who represents the alleged sufferer, instructed News24 the police had reopened the case and “they must explain why”.

