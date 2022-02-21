Djokovic eager to play again in Dubai after deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic was wanting ahead to kick-starting his 2022 season in Dubai following his deportation from Australia, and stated he can be the primary to congratulate US Open champion Danil Medvedev if the Russian ends his two-year reign on the prime of the world rankings this week.

The 34-year-old Serbian will play competitively on Monday for the primary time this 12 months in his opening Dubai Duty Free Championships match in opposition to Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, ranked 57th on this planet.

“I am as well prepared as I possibly can be and excited to again be able to tour,” he instructed a press convention on Sunday.

Djokovic, who’s chasing his sixth event win in Dubai, stated he resumed coaching about 10 days after he was deported from Australia and had been enjoying tennis for the previous three weeks.

“I did my best to put myself in a good position tennis-wise and mentally as well … I’m really happy to be playing again.”

The world primary, who isn’t vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19, was flown out of Australia after an 11-day ordeal, on the discretion of the nation’s immigration minister over considerations the tennis star may gas anti-vax sentiment.

Djokovic has stated that he’s not an anti-vaxxer and that his refusal to be vaccinated stems from uncertainty over how a coronavirus vaccination may have an effect on his enjoying efficiency.

World quantity two Medvedev, who’s enjoying within the Mexican Open this month, may dethrone Djokovic relying on how properly every participant performs of their respective tournaments.

“Eventually it’s going to happen and if it happens this week, I’ll be the first one to congratulate him,” Djokovic stated.

Medvedev was runner-up in final month’s Australian Open.

