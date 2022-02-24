Sports
Djokovic knocked out of Dubai tournament, hands Medvedev world number one ranking | Tennis News – Times of India
DUBAI: Novak Djokovic misplaced his Dubai quarter-final and his world primary rating in a single go on Thursday as he suffered a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) upset by the hands of Czech world quantity 123 Jiri Vesely.
Competing in his first event of the season, and first since getting deported from Australia, Djokovic wanted to at the very least attain the semi-finals within the Emirates to attempt to cease Daniil Medvedev from changing him on the prime of the rankings.
But Vesely had different concepts because the left-handed qualifier improved his profession file in opposition to Djokovic to 2-0 – a consequence that can see Medvedev develop into the primary man since 2004 outdoors the “Big Four” – Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray – to occupy the primary rating on Monday.
Djokovic, who has spent a file 361 weeks because the world primary, stated at the beginning of the event that he “would be the first to congratulate” Medvedev, if the Russian succeeded in his quest for the summit.
US Open champion Medvedev, at the moment concerned within the Acapulco event, turns into the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to ascend to the world primary spot.
Vesely, a former junior primary, has gained 5 matches in Dubai thus far this week, making it by way of qualifying to achieve his first tour-level semi-final since Pune in 2020.
“It’s an amazing feeling. I never thought I would really have a chance against Novak, he’s one of the greatest of all time, if not the best,” he stated.
“After the last 12 months, I’ve been going through… it’s unbelievable, I have so many emotions inside, it’s hard to describe, it’s just an amazing feeling,” added Vesely, who subsequent takes on Denis Shapovalov or Ricardas Berankis.
The 28-year-old got here out victorious in his solely earlier assembly with Djokovic, defeating the Serb on the clay courts of Monte Carlo again in 2016.
Vesely began the match by breaking Djokovic on his method to a 2-0 lead.
He misplaced his benefit as the highest seed struck again however some intelligent drop photographs and a few tough lefty serves noticed the towering Czech inch forward as soon as once more and he served out the opening set on the 47-minute mark.
A down-the-line backhand drive earned Vesely a break within the seventh sport of the second set however he wobbled whereas serving for the victory as Djokovic pegged him again to stage for 5-5.
Vesely raced to a 3-0 lead within the tiebreak and shortly accomplished an enormous shock win over the five-time Dubai champion.
Earlier on Centre Court, second seed Andrey Rublev superior to his third semi-final in as many weeks with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.
Contesting a twelfth consecutive quarter-final on the ATP 500 stage, Rublev recovered from a poor first-set efficiency in opposition to McDonald to achieve the Dubai semi-finals for a second 12 months in a row.
The 24-year-old Russian will subsequent face off with fifth seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who eased previous Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in 84 minutes.
“Today I was thinking that for sure it’s over, but somehow I was just trying to tell myself, ‘Just keep fighting and we’ll see what happens’,” stated an exhausted Rublev, who gained each singles and doubles titles in Marseille final weekend.
“I lost twice to Hurkacz. It will be interesting for me. In the situation I am right now, completely tired, last times I lost against him, I have nothing to lose. I will try to go for it and we’ll see what’s going to happen.”
